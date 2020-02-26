Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Outlook Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Sameer Joshi

Pune City, January, 2020 – Autism Spectrum Disorders Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Autistic Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorder, Asperger syndrome, Others); Treatment Type (Drug Therapy, Communication and Behavioral Therapy) and Geography

The “Global Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Autism Spectrum Disorders Market with detailed market segmentation by supplement, application distribution channel and geography. The global Autism Spectrum Disorders Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Autism Spectrum Disorders Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Yamo Pharmaceuticals

– Curemark

– Servier

– Neurochlore

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a group of neurological conditions, which hampers developmental of social interaction, communication and use of verbal and non-verbal language. The exact cause is still unknown. People with autism have issues in carrying out regular activities. Children with autism have issues during social interaction. Social interaction and communication are the core impairments of ASD, whereas, seizures, sensory issues, anxiety, sleep deficits, self-injury and others are associated symptoms. There is no definitive treatment for the treatment of core symptoms yet, however, the FDA have approved many drugs for associated symptoms. For instance, antipsychotics such as risperidone and aripripazole are used in treating irritability associated with disorder.

The autism spectrum disorders market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development for discovery of novel therapies. Growing pipeline for the autism spectrum disorder is one of the prime factors for the growth of the market. There is no current therapies for the treatment of autism spectrum disorders, which have increased number of untreated population. For instance, autism prevalence has increased by 15% in children, affecting 1 out of 59 children, the CDC. Moreover, increasing government efforts to increasing knowledge regarding autism is boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced to invest USD 27 million in the next five years to conduct the Study to Explore Early Development (SEED). This is one of the largest studies in the U.S., which will help in identifying risk factors in children for autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The global autism spectrum disorders market is segmented on the basis of type, and treatment type. Based on type, the market is segmented as autistic disorder, pervasive developmental disorder, Asperger syndrome and others. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented as drug therapy and communication & behavioral therapy..

