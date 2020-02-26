Ammonium Nitrate Market Size and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers According to Its Application and Types Till 2026 | CF Industries, Orica, Austin Powder Company, Enaex

Ammonium Nitrate Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

The Ammonium Nitrate market report includes the following emerging players:

The key players in the Ammonium Nitrate market EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries, Orica, Austin Powder Company, Enaex, Incitec Pivot limited, Neochim Plc, URALCHEM, Abu QIR Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company, Yara International, Ostchem Holding, Vijay Gas Industry, Fertiberia among others.

Regional Assessment –

Major regions covered in the Ammonium Nitrate market report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The Ammonium Nitrate market report also gives information relating to the major countries in the leading regional markets.

Based on product types, the Ammonium Nitrate market is segmented into:

High Density

Low Density

Others

Based on applications, the Ammonium Nitrate market is segmented into:

Fertilizers

Explosives

Others

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Segmentation

Based on the market position, the report assesses the primary applications of Ammonium Nitrate in different end-user industries. The report categorizes the global market into the leading regions for Ammonium Nitrate into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further highlights the major product types, applications, end-use industries, leading regions, and the leading players in the global Ammonium Nitrate sector.

