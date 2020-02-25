Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Trends, Growth, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Vital signs monitoring devices mainly track vital parameters of the body such as body temperature, pulse rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure. These devices determine the changes in these parameters helping the healthcare provider to decide the line of treatment in case of an emergency. These devices continuously monitor patients in critical care units of hospitals and surgical centers. Vital sign monitoring is also important in pediatric care in case of premature birth of the child and other health issues.

The measurement of vital signs helps detect or monitor medical problems, and can be measured in a medical setting, home, or at the site of medical emergency. Rising demand for home healthcare devices and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity and other chronic disease drive the market growth. Furthermore, the market growth is also influenced by lifestyle changes, and technological advancement in wearable and hand-held medical devices. However, competition among key players restrains the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Welch Allyn, General Electric Company, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Nonin Medical Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Masimo, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd, and others.

