Smart Agriculture Market Future Innovation Ways, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2027

Global smart agriculture market is expected to grow from US$ 11.30 billion in 2016 to US$ 30.01 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2017 and 2025.

Along with the rising trend of globalization, the people are getting more educated regarding healthy diet and thus the food and beverages industry is experiencing a sturdy shift in the food consumption pattern. More number of people today, have started including non – vegetarian food produces, which is subsequently leading to rising demand for efficient production of livestock.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is upcoming technological advancement in this field. It is predicted that the upcoming technological advancements in this industry would enable the farmers to regulate the requirements of a crop at any explicit location and instant in a way that will be increasingly accurate, and from a distance. The companies that survive in the ecosystem would be on account of innovations and to support the development and adoption of smart agriculture techniques. The future technological advancement in the smart agriculture is expected to ease out the lengthy procedures involved in crop production and also support in making the supply chain of this market more effective. The needs and wants of customer increase each passing day and to meet such rapidly increasing demands, it has become very important to adopt technologies that provide better result in less time and cost.

The List of Companies – Smart Agriculture Market

1. AGCO Corporation

2. Ag Junction Inc.

3. AG Leader Technology

4. Deere & Company

5. Raven Industries, Inc.

6. Semiosbio Technologies Inc.

7. SST Development Group, Inc.

8. Teejet Technologies

9. Topcon Precision Agriculture

10. Trimble Navigation Limited among others.

Global smart agriculture market has been categorized by Product type majorly into three categories; hardware, software and services. The hardware segment further comprises of sensors based monitoring system, smart detection systems, GPS enabled ranging system and drones. Whereas the services segment comprises of supply chain management, climate information and other (System Integration, Maintenance and Consulting Service). The software and services market is expected to witness highest growth rates, whereas the hardware segment is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the smart agriculture industry.

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global smart agriculture market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the smart agriculture market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution. Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



