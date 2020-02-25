Patient Positioning Systems Market Expected to Witness High Growth by 2027

Patient positioning systems include hospitals tables, patient positioners, and support equipment’s that help in proper positioning of patients for general examination and surgery. These equipment’s are also important during post-surgical care and patient mobilization. They are use during diagnostic and surgical procedures as well as in patient monitoring. Key players are now engaged in incorporating advanced technologies in order to provide proper patient positioning equipment.

Growth of the market for patient positioning systems is ruled by various factors such as technological advancements in patient positioning systems and rising number of surgical procedures in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Moreover, prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and cancer is increasing from last few year which also supports the growth of the market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.7 million people die each year from CVDs, nearly 31% of all deaths worldwide.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Steris Plc., LEONI AG, SKYTRON, Getinge AB, C-RAD, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Elekta AB, General Electric Company and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Patient Positioning Systems Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Patient Positioning Systems Market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Patient Positioning Systems Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Patient Positioning Systems Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Patient Positioning Systems Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Patient Positioning Systems Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

