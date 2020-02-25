Non-Thermal Processing market to 2022 – Growing Steady at 8.4% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 1224.2 Million

According to Market Study Report, Non-Thermal Processing market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Non-Thermal Processing market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Non-Thermal Processing market.

The Non-Thermal Processing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 818.6 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach US$ 1,224.2 Million by 2022,at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2017. This report spread across 143 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 43 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Non-Thermal Processing market:

Bosch (Germany)

Bühler (Switzerland)

Hiperbaric España (Spain)

Nordion(Canada)

Avure Technologies (US)

“HPP segment is projected to be fastest-growing from 2017 to 2022”

The HPP segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all non-thermal processing technologies from 2017 to 2022. The technique preserves the freshness of food products as well as aids in extending their shelf life. It also accommodates the current consumer demand for natural, fresh, and minimally processed foods, as no preservatives or additives are added to the products. Due to these factors, the market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the future.

“Meat & sea food segment is estimated to lead the market with the largest share in 2017”

Meat products are widely consumed and produced almost all over the globe. These products are highly perishable in nature due to high moisture content and are prone to bacterial contamination. Thus, non-thermal processing technologies are majorly used in this food product segment in order to prevent microbial development and to extent the shelf life of meat &seafood products.

“Microbial inactivation segment dominated the market in 2016”

Microbial inactivation is one of the widely used functions of non-thermal processing technologies for food preservation. This helps to extend the shelf life of food products considerably. Irradiation is an effective non-thermal technology used for microbial inactivation. Food products undergo high frequency radiation treatment, leading to the disintegration of the cells of microorganisms.

Competitive Landscape of Non-Thermal Processing market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product & Technology Launches

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

Research Coverage:

The report focuses on non-thermal processing services for different materials and regions. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of this market across different segments—food product, technology, function, and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, competitive landscape, recent developments, and key market strategies.