New Study on Fire Protection Materials market “Estimated to Reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2024”

According to Market Study Report, Fire Protection Materials market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Fire Protection Materials market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Fire Protection Materials market.

The Global Fire Protection Materials Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 2.7 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.5%. This report spread across 145 Pages, Profiling 100 Companies and Supported with 114 Tables and 53 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Fire Protection Materials Market:

Hilti Group (Liechtenstein)

3M (US)

Specified Technologies Inc. (US)

ETEX (Belgium)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands)

Jotun (Norway)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)

The putty segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. The growing use of putty in various fire-stop applications in construction activities, along with its properties, such as compatibility with almost every construction and building material is driving this market.

Commercial construction is projected to dominate the fire protection materials market during the forecast period. The growing demand for passive fire protection system and increased emphasis on fire safety codes and regulations are driving the market in this application. Increase in commercial activities, such as tourism, education, healthcare, retail, and other services has augemented the need for commercial buildings and establishments.

“North America is expected to account for the largest market share.”

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on passive fire protection system as a result of the increasing number structural fire accidents has a huge impact on this market. The market in North America is mature and is majorly driven by regulatory associations and organizations, along with licensed contractors and product listing.

Competitive Landscape of Fire Protection Materials market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Key Market Players

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Expansions

Reason to access this report: