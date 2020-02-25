New Study on Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2024”

According to Market Study Report, Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market.

The Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market is projected to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2024 from an estimated US$ 13.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market is the increasing global meat demand, research into alternatives to antibiotics, and the need to deal with epidemics and environmental factors.

Top Companies profiled in the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market:

Merck and Co. Inc. (US)

Cargill Inc. (US)

Royal DSM N. V. (Germany)

Bupo Animal Health (SA)

Elanco Animal Health Inc. (US)

CHR Hansen (UK)

Alltech Inc. (US)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US)

Kemin Industries (US)

SHV (Nutreco) (UK)

On the Basis of Type, the market is segmented into antibiotic and non-antibiotic growth promoters. The non-antibiotic growth promoters segment commanded the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in 2018.This large share of this segment is due to the economic benefits, a wide range of substances (acidifiers, prebiotics & probiotics, feed enzymes, phytogenic, hormones and others growth promoters), numerous applications in various production animals, greater sustainability, and the increasing number of regulations on antibiotics.

Based on Animal Type, the market is segmented into poultry, porcine, livestock, aquaculture, and other animals (equine, rabbit, camel, deer, yak, and geese).The poultry segment marked the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in 2018. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for poultry meat & eggs, novel diet approaches, and antibiotics phase-outs, resulting in the development of alternatives.

