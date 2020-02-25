Medical Sensors Market Expected to Grow at 1.7 Billion In Revenue by 2025

According to Market Study Report, Medical Sensors Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Medical Sensors Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Medical Sensors Market.

The Medical Sensors Market is estimated to be worth US$ 1.2 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 170 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with Tables and figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Medical Sensors Market:

Texas Instrument (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

First Sensor (Germany)

Medtronics Plc (Ireland)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Tekscan Inc (US)

Amphenol Advanced Sensors (US)

Proteus Digital Health (US)

Sensirion (Switzerland)

Cirtec Medical (US)

Innovative Sensor Technology (Switzerland)

Keller America (US)

OmniVision Technologies (US)

Masimo (US)

TDK Sensors (Japan)

Stanley Healthcare (US)

EnviteC (Germany)

Merit Medical Systems (US)

“The market for invasive products estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Factors accelerating the growth of sensors for invasive product includes the rising demand for implantable cardioverter defibrillators, pacemakers, implantable loop recorders, and endoscopes and an increasing number of training and awareness programs across the world to provide the benefits of invasive devices among the elderly population across the globe.

“Medical sensors market in the Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025”

Major factors driving the market growth in Asia pacific include increasing awareness among the elderly population regarding digital healthcare, the growing elderly population in countries like Japan and South Korea, and improving healthcare infrastructure owing to various government initiatives in developing countries like China, India, and Indonesia. Increasing aging population and strong government support to provide improved healthcare services by the government of China and India are other factors contributing to the growth of the medical sensors market in the Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape of Medical Sensors Market:

Overview Market Rank Analysis Competitive Scenario Medical Sensors Market (Global): Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

4.1. Visionary Leaders

4.2. Dynamic Differentiators

4.3. Innovators

4.4. Emerging Companies

Business Strategy Analysis Product Portfolio Analysis

Research Coverage:

This report covers the medical sensors market based on sensors type, product, application, end-user, and geography. The market based on sensor type has been segmented into pressure sensors, temperature sensors, blood oxygen sensors, blood glucose sensors, touch sensors, image sensors, motion sensors, ECG sensors, ingestible sensors, and heart rate sensors. Based onthe application, the market has been segmented into patient monitoring, diagnostic imaging, and medical implants and endoscopy.