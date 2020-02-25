Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market 2019 – Current Trends Competitive Landscape, Sales, Share, Segments, Types, Size, Cost, Outlook 2030

According to Market Study Report, Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is estimated at US$ 1.5 Billion in 2019 and projected to grow from US$ 12.2 Billion in 2025 to USD 18.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030. This report spread across 146 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 27 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market:

Umicore (Belgium)

Glencore (Switzerland)

Retriev Technologies (US)

Raw Materials Company (Canada)

American Zinc Recycling (INMETCO) (US)

Battery Recycling Made Easy (US)

“The automotive segment is projected to lead the lithium-ion battery recycling market in terms of both value and volume from 2025 to 2030.”

Based on end use, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market in 2018. Within the industry segment, automotive plays a major role in the contribution of spent lithium-ion batteries for the recycling market due to the high penetration of electrically driven vehicles in the growing economies.

“Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) is the largest segment of the lithium-ion battery recycling market, by chemistry type.”

The lithium-nickel manganese cobalt (Li-NMC) segment accounted for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market in 2018. This large share is mainly attributed to the material being cost-effective and the key functional properties, which make it a preferred material, especially for the automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Market Ranking of Key Players

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Acquisitions

5.2 Expansions

5.3 Agreements

5.4 Partnerships

5.5 Collaborations

5.6 New Technology Launches

5.7 New Technology Developments

5.8 Investments

5.9 Contracts

5.10 New Process Launches

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the lithium-ion battery recycling market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.