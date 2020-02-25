Global Lifting Columns Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Lifting Columns Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Lifting Columns Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. A motor unit concealed within the column controls the devices.

Lifting columns integrate linear drive and guidance systems to deliver enhanced mechanical stability in partial and fully extended positions. Increase in automation and growing demand for movable beds and chairs in the healthcare sector are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe.

Moreover, growing adoption of modular kitchens and movable disks which are likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, with lifting columns in the industries, the processes can be carried out repeatedly with the same efficiency and accuracy as the first time. Through automation, companies have found greater use of lifting columns for the timely delivery of materials with reduced wastage. These benefits also increasing demand of lifting columns among industries across the globe. However, problem of corrosion are the factors which limiting the market growth of Lifting Columns during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Lifting Columns Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North- America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to changing lifestyle and consumer buying behavior of the individuals in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Lifting Columns market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising demand of lifting columns among end-user industries in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Hettich

Linak

Phoenix Mecano

Thomson

Timotion

Dewertokin

Hoerbiger

Suspa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Multi-stage Lifting Columns

Two-stage Lifting Columns

By Application:

Industrial Sector

Healthcare Sector

Ergonomics

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Lifting Columns Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Lifting Columns Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Lifting Columns Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Lifting Columns Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Lifting Columns Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Lifting Columns Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Lifting Columns Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst

