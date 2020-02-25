Global KVM over IP Market Forecasts 2018-2025
Global KVM over IP Market to reach USD XX million by 2025.
Global KVM over IP Market valued approximately USD 356 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The KVM over IP Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. KVM over IP access technology extends keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) signals from any computer or server over TCP/IP via a LAN, WAN, or Internet connection.
Through this KVM over IP (KVMoIP) connection, remote users can access and control a number of servers simultaneously from wherever they are, inside or outside the organisation, and anywhere in the world.
This technology works in diverse hardware environments and is ideal for managing multilocation data centers and branch offices. Technological enhancements and growing demand due to its benefits are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Further, KVM over IP offer benefits such as improved flexibility, it is secure and reliable for a network. Besides this, KVM over IP delivers better content faster for a range of applications, including broadcasting and control rooms.
Moreover, rising demand from developing economies is creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, high cost of KVM over IP equipment is one of the major restraining factors of the market during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global KVM over IP Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
The major market player included in this report are:
Emerson
Aten
Raritan
Belkin
Adder
Rose
APC
Dell
Black-box
Raloy
Raxtron
Hiklife
Lenovo
Datcent
KinAn
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Low-end KVM over IP
Mid-range KVM over IP
High-end KVM over IP
By Application:
Internet Industry
Government Agencies
Telecommunication Industry
Education Sector
Financial Sector
Manufacturing Industry
Service Industry
Power Electricity Industry
Transportation
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global KVM over IP Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. KVM over IP Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. KVM over IP Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. KVM over IP Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. KVM over IP Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. KVM over IP Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. KVM over IP Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
