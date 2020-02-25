Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Forecasts 2018-2025
Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.
Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2873890
The Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Intelligent video surveillance system can be defined as the integration of video technology and analytics software that can be used for a variety of purposes such as tracking movements or events. An intelligent video system is a combination of both hardware and software which is precisely utilized by both the private and government organizations operating on the global scenario.
Surging focus towards cyber safety and security, escalating integration of IOT and rising adoption and utility in sectors which includes BFSI and Industrial are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, rising advancements in network infrastructure and audience inclination towards deploying efficient surveillance which are likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associate with these system is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems across the world.
The regional analysis of Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rise in terrorism & external threats and extensive use security camera in developing economies such as China and India. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising demand for network infrastructure and rise various verticals directly or indirectly related to manufacturing sector in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
IBM
AD Aerospace PLC
Global Epoint
Groupe Latecoere SA
Honeywell Security
Siemens
Intellivision
Robert Bosch GmbH
Cisco Systems Inc.
Axis Communication AB
Qognify
PureTech Systems
VCA Technology
DVTEL
ObjectVideo
Sony
Panasonic
Pelco
Cabin Avionics
Navaero
Aerial View Systems
Huawei Enterprise
Advantech
Goscam
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By System Type:
Analog Surveillance
IP Surveillance Camera
By Application:
Infrastructure
Institutional
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
By Hardware:
Cameras
Monitors
Storage Media
By Software:
Video Analytics
Video Management System (VMS)
By Service:
Cloud Storage
Video Surveillance as a Service (VSAAS)
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2873890
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by System Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Hardware, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.4. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Software, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.5. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Service, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.6. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social
Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2873890
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Online recruitment market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.52% over the forecast period 2020-2026. - February 25, 2020
- Point of Sale Terminals Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2025 | Ingenico, Verifone, Pax Technology, SZZT, Nexgo - February 25, 2020
- Mobile Money Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2025 - February 25, 2020