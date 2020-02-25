Global Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market is continuously growing in the global scenario over the coming years. Today mobile based communication platforms are an integral part of the crisis/ incident management market.

The android based crisis and incident management apps are flooding the market. The governments and private players of this segment are moving towards advanced crisis/incident management platforms to increase the public outreach. The crisis/ incident management tools are mostly used during the time of the crisis to keep all the responders and stakeholders in sync. It only reduces the response time, but it also creates a significant impact through a proper channel.

Surging threats associated to the potential terror attacks is one of the major substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, occurrence of biological hazards & blackouts, which are likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, lack of funding from governments, uncertainty of disasters are the restraining factors of the Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to wider occurrence of natural disasters. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the global Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform market over the upcoming years. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International

Lockheed Martin

Motorola Solution

Rockwell Collins

Siemens

Guardly

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Web Based Emergency Management Software

Geospatial Technology

Emergency Notification Services

Surveillance Systems

Hazmat Technology

Backup and Disaster Recovery System

Traffic Incident System

Database Management System

Others

By Application:

BFSI

Energy & Utility

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Government & Defense

Aviation

Hospitality

Transport & Logistics

Telecom and IT

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Crisis, Emergency and Incident Management Platform Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. Applications

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

