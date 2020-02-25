Global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario over the coming years.

Corporate performance management is a part of the business planning process that is associated with business intelligence and includes managing and evaluating an enterprise’s performance to enhance efficiency, reach performance goals, and maximize business processes. Corporate performance management involves reviewing performance metrics related to cost and value by evaluating overhead costs and determining whether these costs are in line with the performance objectives.

Surging need for constant planning and forecasting considering corporate operations, escalating need for real-time corporate performance analysis and rising adoption of cloud-based EPM solutions & need for lowering the operational costs are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, ability to analyze both historic and present marketing programs which are likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future.

Additionally, ability to analyze both historic and present marketing programs along with campaigns performance with weekly, daily and monthly snapshots is also a factor which spur the market growth across the globe. However, security & privacy concern and dynamic management are the restraining factors of the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) market across the world. The regional analysis of Global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Host Analytics

OneStream Software

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cloud-Based

Browser-Based

By Application:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. Applications

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material

