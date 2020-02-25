Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market valued approximately USD 9.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The C-RAN Ecosystem Market is continuously growing in the global scenario over the coming years. Centralized RAN or C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes.

Advent of 5G network, requirement for cost and energy efficient network architecture are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, Bringing intelligence to the mobile edge computing which is likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint and reduced power consumption.

These benefit also increasing demand of the market across the globe. However, issues such as virtualization challenges and fronthaul investments are the restraining factors of the C-RAN Ecosystem market across the world. The regional analysis of Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Alphabet

AT&T

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership project)

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

China Telecom

IBM Corporation

Dell Technologies

KT Corporation

Intel Corporation

Vodafone Group

ZTE

SAI Technology

Luminate Wireless

Qualcomm

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Submarkets:

RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)

BBUs (Baseband Units)

Fronthaul

By Air Interface Technology:

3G & LTE

5G & NR (New Radio)

By Network Architecture:

Non-Virtualized C-RAN

vRAN/Cloud RAN

By Deployment Model:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Cell Size :

Small Cells

Macro Cells

By Fronthaul Network Technology:

Dedicated Fiber

WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)

OTN (Optical Transport Network)

PON (Passive Optical Network)

Ethernet

Microwave

Millimeter wave

G.Fast & Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Submarket, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Air Interface Technology, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. CC-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Network Architecture, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Deployment Model, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.5. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Cell Size, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.6. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Fronthaul Transport Network Technology, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.7. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. C-RAN Ecosystem Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. C-RAN Ecosystem Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. C-RAN Ecosystem Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

