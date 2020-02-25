Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market Forecasts 2018-2025
Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.
Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market valued approximately USD 9.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The C-RAN Ecosystem Market is continuously growing in the global scenario over the coming years. Centralized RAN or C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes.
Advent of 5G network, requirement for cost and energy efficient network architecture are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, Bringing intelligence to the mobile edge computing which is likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint and reduced power consumption.
These benefit also increasing demand of the market across the globe. However, issues such as virtualization challenges and fronthaul investments are the restraining factors of the C-RAN Ecosystem market across the world. The regional analysis of Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
The major market player included in this report are:
Alphabet
AT&T
3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership project)
Cisco Systems
Ericsson
China Telecom
IBM Corporation
Dell Technologies
KT Corporation
Intel Corporation
Vodafone Group
ZTE
SAI Technology
Luminate Wireless
Qualcomm
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Submarkets:
RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)
BBUs (Baseband Units)
Fronthaul
By Air Interface Technology:
3G & LTE
5G & NR (New Radio)
By Network Architecture:
Non-Virtualized C-RAN
vRAN/Cloud RAN
By Deployment Model:
Indoor
Outdoor
By Cell Size :
Small Cells
Macro Cells
By Fronthaul Network Technology:
Dedicated Fiber
WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)
OTN (Optical Transport Network)
PON (Passive Optical Network)
Ethernet
Microwave
Millimeter wave
G.Fast & Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global C-RAN Ecosystem Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Submarket, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Air Interface Technology, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. CC-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Network Architecture, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.4. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Deployment Model, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.5. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Cell Size, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.6. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Fronthaul Transport Network Technology, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.7. C-RAN Ecosystem Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. C-RAN Ecosystem Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. C-RAN Ecosystem Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. C-RAN Ecosystem Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
