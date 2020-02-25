Global Alternative Powertrains of Commercial Vehicle Market Growth during 2020-2026 | Rise in Demand, Opportunities, Types, Future Analysis

To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the global Alternative Powertrains of Commercial Vehicle market, the report begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Alternative Powertrains of Commercial Vehicle industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Alternative Powertrains of Commercial Vehicle market.

The key vendors list of Alternative Powertrains of Commercial Vehicle market are:

A123 Systems, LLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

GKN PLC

Hyundai Motor Corporation

Borgwarner Inc

Jtekt Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

On the basis of types, the Alternative Powertrains of Commercial Vehicle market is primarily split into:

Engines

Transmission

Drive shaft

Differentiation

Final drive

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Construction equipment

Agriculture

Industrial engines

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

* United States

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

* China

* Japan

* India

* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

* Other Regions

