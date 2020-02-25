Global Agricultural Biologics Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Agricultural Biologics Market to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2025.

Global agricultural biologics market is valued approximately USD 6.75 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.77 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growth in trend of sustainable agricultural, low residue load and supportive government regulations are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of agricultural biologics globally.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2873917

Growing demand for organic food would increase the adoption of agricultural biologics as these are used to grow nutritious and health crop.Global agricultural biologics market is significantly driven by growth prospects for organic foods.

According to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture in 2018, United States continues to be the largest market for organic foods across the world representing around 48% of the total, followed by France 8% and Germany 12%. In 2016, organic products exceeded to 5% of total sales and sales of organic commodities increase 23% as compared to previous year. Additionally, demand for organic beef, chicken and dairy products continues to rise, has resulted in an annual increase in organic soybean and corn imports around 33% per year.

As a result, the demand and adoption of agricultural biologics would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, opportunities for microbial seed treatment products and market potential in developing countries offers lucrative growth prospects for the global agricultural biologics market globally over the forecast period. However, limited product availability and low efficacy of biologicals are the major factors that impede the growth of global agricultural biologics market.

On the basis of segmentation, the agricultural biologics market is segmented into type, source, mode of application and application. Type segment of global agricultural biologics market is classified into biopesticides, biostimulants and biofertilizers of which biopesticides is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing demand for bioinsecticides and biofungicides for integrated pest management. Based on source segment, the agricultural biologics market is diversified into microbials, biochemicals and others of which as these have various characteristics that helps in the control bacteria, fungi, insects and weeds.

On the basis of mode of application segment, the market is bifurcated into foliar sprays, soil treatment and seed treatment. Based on the application segment, the market is classified into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and other crop types of which cereals and grins segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment as these are the major cereals treated with biological products for crop protection.

The regional analysis of Agricultural Biologics Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific have occupied major share in the global Agricultural Biologics market. The major reasons for the dominance of Asia-Pacific are increasing demand for crop nutrition and protection products in Asian countries and also seed manufacturers such as Monsanto, Bayer and Syngenta have been showing interest in tapping this potential market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to companies working to expand R&D centers across this region.

The leading market players include-

Bayer

Syngenta

Monsanto Bioag

BASF

Dowdupont

Marrone Bio Innovations

Arysta Lifescience

Certis USA LLC

Koppert

Valagro

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

By Source:

Microbials

Biochemicals

Others

By Mode of Application:

Foliar Sprays

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

By Application:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Agricultural Biologics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2873917

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Agricultural Biologics Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Agricultural Biologics Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Agricultural Biologics Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Agricultural Biologics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Biopesticides

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Biostimulants

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Biofertilizers

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Agricultural Biologics Market, By Source

6.1. Market

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2873917

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155