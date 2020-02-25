Geographic Information System Market worth US$ 14.5 Billion by 2025 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Geographic Information System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Geographic Information System Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Geographic Information System Market.

The Global Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.1 Billion in 2020 to US$ 14.5 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 138 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 94 Tables and 41 figures is now available in this research.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Geographic Information System Market:

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri) (US)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)

Autodesk Inc. (US)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (US)

Caliper Corporation (US)

Bentley Systems Inc. (US)

“GIS software to hold the largest share during the forecast period”

GIS software provides functions and tools to store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data related to positions of objects on earth. GIS software allows users to create interactive queries, analyze the spatial information, and visualize the result for analysis. Increasing use of GIS software in urban planning, disaster management, transport management, and smart city development has contributed to market growth.

“Location-based services function is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

Location-based service (LBS) is the ability for a GIS to point out the accurate location of a user using a mobile device they are carrying or their position in certain localities. LBS is an emerging technology that provides real-time spatial information via mobile and field devices. Internet GIS and mobile GIS are important LBS applications, as they provide accurate positioning and real-time information via mobile-networked environments.

Research Coverage:

The research report on the global GIS market covers the market based on offering,function,industry, and geography. The market has been segmented based on offering into hardware, software and services. Further, the hardware market is sub-segmented int GIS collectors, imaging sensors, LiDAR, total stations, GNSS/GPS antennas, The software market segment includes desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, remote sensing software.