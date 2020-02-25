Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services Market with Key Vendors like CEVA Logistics, AMP Shipping International, Crown International, Forwarders, Air Sea International Forwarding

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Online Service

Offline Service

Segmentation by application:

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Key players profiled in the report include Flexport, CJ Logistics, Agility, All Transport Depot

American Export Lines, AIR 7 SEAS, CEVA Logistics, AMP Shipping International, Crown International, Forwarders, Air Sea International Forwarding, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV, Damco, Cargo Agents, DB Schenker

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services by Players

4 Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Flexport

11.2 CJ Logistics

11.3 Agility

11.4 All Transport Depot

11.5 American Export Lines

11.6 AIR 7 SEAS

11.7 CEVA Logistics

11.8 AMP Shipping International

11.9.5 Crown International Forwarders

11.10 Air Sea International Forwarding

11.11 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

11.12 DSV

11.13 Damco

11.14 Cargo Agents

11.15 DB Schenker

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

