Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services Market with Key Vendors like CEVA Logistics, AMP Shipping International, Crown International, Forwarders, Air Sea International Forwarding
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Online Service
Offline Service
Segmentation by application:
Individual
Enterprise
Others
Key players profiled in the report include Flexport, CJ Logistics, Agility, All Transport Depot
American Export Lines, AIR 7 SEAS, CEVA Logistics, AMP Shipping International, Crown International, Forwarders, Air Sea International Forwarding, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV, Damco, Cargo Agents, DB Schenker
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services by Players
4 Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Freight Forwarding Service Provider Services Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Flexport
11.2 CJ Logistics
11.3 Agility
11.4 All Transport Depot
11.5 American Export Lines
11.6 AIR 7 SEAS
11.7 CEVA Logistics
11.8 AMP Shipping International
11.9.5 Crown International Forwarders
11.10 Air Sea International Forwarding
11.11 C.H. Robinson Worldwide
11.12 DSV
11.13 Damco
11.14 Cargo Agents
11.15 DB Schenker
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
