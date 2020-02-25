Dried Blueberries Market Playing Significant Growth during 2027: CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd, Karen’s Naturals, Graceland Fruit, Inc , Kiantama Oy, Meduri Farms

According to a new market research study titled ‘Global Dried Blueberries Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Nature, End Use, Distribution Channel and Geography’. The global dried blueberries market is expected to reach US$ 679.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 375.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global dried blueberries market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global dried blueberries market, based on the nature, was segmented as, conventional and organic. In 2018, conventional held the largest share of the market, by nature. However, the organic segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The awareness among the public for health risk associated with conventional products is fueling the demand for organic products these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Blueberries have been called the “super fruits” because of the high content of antioxidants. The berries contain 80–270 mg/100 g of anthocyanidins. The American Cancer Society has placed the blueberry at the top of its list of foods beneficial in the prevention of the risk of certain types of cancer. It is also a source of pterostilbene that has been linked to reducing the risk of colon cancer. Blueberries are rich with antioxidant. . Free radicals produced in body which are unstable molecules in nature which are claim to cause cancer antioxidant present in blueberry guard body from these free radicals. Blueberries also help to protect from bad cholesterol. Also helps in lowering down of blood pressure and prevents from heart disease. Help into maintain brain functioning and improve sharpness of memory. The nutritional and health benefits associated with dried blueberries boost the growth and global expansion of the dried blueberries providers.

The market for dried blueberries is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising usage of the dried blueberries in food and beverages industry. Use of dried blueberries in bakery products, beverages, dairy and cereal and snacks bar to enhance the nutritional value of product. These are the factors impacting on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the dried blueberries market include CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd, Karen’s Naturals, Graceland Fruit, Inc , Kiantama Oy, Meduri Farms Inc, Naturipe Farms, LLC , Oregon Berry Packing, Inc. , Royal Nut Company , Shoreline Fruit LLCand True Blue Farms. The market has witnessed various growth strategies during recent years in the dried blueberries market. During 2018, Graceland expands its distribution channel through the opening of a Shanghai-based sales office, Graceland Fruit China. Graceland Fruit China opened its Tmall flagship store in November of 2018.

