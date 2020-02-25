Decorative Coatings Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 67.0 Billion by 2024” in New Research
According to Market Study Report, Decorative Coatings Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Decorative Coatings Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Decorative Coatings Market.
Get Instant Free Sample Copy in PDF Format at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=990153
The Decorative Paints & Coatings Market is projected to grow from US$ 67.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 82.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2024.
Major Vendors profiled in the Decorative Coatings Market:
- PPG Industries Inc. (US)
- Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)
- Kansai Paints Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Asian Paints Limited (India)
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)
“Residential is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in decorative paints & coatings market”
Better economic growth and higher incomes in the last few years have resulted in the construction of several new houses and remodeling of old ones. Decorative paints and coatings for residential construction applications include new paint and repainting. These coatings mainly include architectural and functional products, such as paints, stains, lacquers, enamels, and emulsions.
“Acrylic resin was the fastest-growing segment of the decorative paints & coatings market”
Acrylic was the fastest-growing segment in 2018 because of its preferred choice in major applications. Acrylic paints &coatings are easy to apply and can be cleaned up with water. The weathering and oxidation resistance of acrylics is better than oil-based paints, alkyds, or epoxies as the chief components of acrylic polymers provide a polymer structure that has little tendency to absorb UV light.
Competitive Landscape of Decorative Coatings Market:
1 Overview
2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
2.1 Dynamic Differentiators
2.2 Innovators
2.3 Visionary Leaders
2.4 Emerging Companies
3 Strength of Product Portfolio
3.1 Business Strategy Excellence
4 Market Ranking of Key Players
5 Competitive Situation & Trends
5.1 Investments & Expansions
5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.3 New Product Launches
5.4 Partnerships & Agreements
Use (FEB20) Coupon Code for 20% Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=990153
Reason to access this report:
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on decorative paints and coatings offered by top players in the market.
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the decorative paints & coatings market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for decorative paints and coatings across regions.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the decorative paints & coatings market.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the decorative paints & coatings market.
Latest posts by ganesh (see all)
- Decorative Coatings Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 67.0 Billion by 2024” in New Research - February 25, 2020
- 15.5% Growth Rate for Biodegradable Polymers Market by 2024 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis - February 25, 2020
- 69.7% Growth Rate for Automotive Fuel Cell Market by 2028 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis - February 25, 2020