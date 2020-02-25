Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth 2026 with Top Key Players: Valeo, Robert Bosch, Continental, Intel, Nvidia
Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market valued approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Transportation industry is evolving significantly in terms of automations. The automated vehicles requires machine intelligence that is artificial intelligence which refers to computer operated tasks which otherwise have required human intelligence such as decision making and visual perception. Transportation is a vital application area for artificial intelligence, involving the use computer vision, decision making and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. Fully Automated vehicles use AI based systems with the set of hardware such as Lidar, RADAR sensors, Video Cameras and many others. Thus, such a wide scope applications will lead to increase the demand for AI in transportation in forecasting years.
Research Trades recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its repository on ‘Artificial Intelligence in Transportation’ market covering interesting aspects of market with supporting development scenario ranging from 2019-2026.
Top Key Players of Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Market :
Continental
Magna
Bosch
Valeo
ZF
Scania
Paccar
Volvo
Daimler
Nvidia
Alphabet
Intel
Microsoft
Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Market Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Market Segment by Type
by Offering
Hardware
Software
by Process
Data Mining
Image Recognition
Signal Recognition
Artificial Intelligence In Transportation Market Segment by Application
Semi & Full-Autonomous
HMI
Platooning
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Are As Follows:
History Year: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2026
