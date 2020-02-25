Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Automotive market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2026 | Alphabet (Google),IBM,Intel,Samsung,Microsoft,Amazon Web Services,Qualcomm,Micron,Tesla,Toyota Motor Corporation

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Automotive market size will reach million US$ by 2026, from million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Automotive.

It gives an image of the base and framework of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market, which describes its favorable or restrictive points for global and regional growth. It describes the current situation of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market by examining in depth various product under the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market.

Request for a Free Sample

Top Key Players of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Automotive Market –

Alphabet (Google),IBM,Intel,Samsung,Microsoft,Amazon Web Services,Qualcomm,Micron,Tesla,Toyota Motor Corporation,Uber Technologies,Volvo Corporation,Xilinx,SoundHound,Audi,BMW,Daimler,Didi Chuxing,Ford Motor Company,General Motors Company,Harman Industrial Industries,Honda Motor,Hyundai Motor Corporation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Automotive Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Computer VisionContext AwarenessDeep LearningMachine LearningNatural Language Processing (NLP) Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Automotive Market segment by Application, split into

Human?Machine Interface (HMI)

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

o Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

o North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

o Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

o South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

o Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)