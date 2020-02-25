69.7% Growth Rate for Automotive Fuel Cell Market by 2028 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

According to Market Study Report, Automotive Fuel Cell Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Fuel Cell Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Automotive Fuel Cell Market.

The Autmotive Fuel Cell Market is estimated to be 13.6 thousand units in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 69.7% during the forecast period (2020–2028), to reach 932.6 thousand units by 2028.Due to the changing global climate and increasing global warming, governments are taking initiatives to create clean energy sources.

Major Vendors profiled in the Automotive Fuel Cell Market:

Ballard Power Systems (Canada)

Hydrogenics (Canada)

ITM Power (UK)

Plug Power (US)

Ceres Power (UK)

Nedstack (Netherlands)

NuveraFuel Cells (US)

Doosan Corporation (Japan)

Delphi Technologies (UK)

Proton power system PLC (UK)

Typical fuel cell heavy-duty buses and trucks need a fuel cell with more than 250 kW power output. Fuel cell buses are considered to be the most suitable mode of transportation for the introduction of fuel cell technology in automotive applications. For transportation within a limited area, less investment is needed in building the required hydrogen infrastructure. Several governments across the globe are taking initiatives for developing public and private fuel cell vehicle transport. Various investments have been made in the development and production of fuel cell buses.

Currently, there are few fuel cell truck models available in the automotive market. However, the rapid development of fuel cell technology will boost the fuel cell truck market. Fuel cell vehicles are more efficient and cost-effective for long-range transportation. Hence, using fuel cell trucks for goods carriage will result in better emission control and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, FCEVs are more cost-effective than other electric vehicles for long range transportation. Nikola is expected to launch its fuel cell truck model by 2021.

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : The report provides comprehensive information on the automoitve fuel cell market and the top players in the industry.

: The report provides comprehensive information on the and the top players in the industry. Regulatory Framework : The report offers detailed insights into norms leading to the application of automotive fuel cells and the effect of the regulations on the market.

: The report offers detailed insights into norms leading to the application of automotive fuel cells and the effect of the regulations on the market. Market Development : The report provides comprehensive information on various technologies of automotive fuel cells. The report analyzes the markets for various automooitve fuel cell technologies across different countries.

: The report provides comprehensive information on various technologies of automotive fuel cells. The report analyzes the markets for various automooitve fuel cell technologies across different countries. Market Diversification : The report provides exhaustive information on emerging technologies, recent developments, and investments in the global automoitve fuel cell market.

: The report provides exhaustive information on emerging technologies, recent developments, and investments in the global automoitve fuel cell market. Competitive Assessment: The report offers an in-depth assessment of strategies, services, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the global automotive fuelcell market.

