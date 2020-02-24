Topological Quantum Computing Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026

Global Topological Quantum Computing Market Report 2020-2026 helps the clients to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. Marketinsightsreports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities.

Topological Quantum Computing is a theoretical quantum computer that employs two-dimensional quasiparticles called anyons, whose world lines pass around one another to form braids in a three-dimensional spacetime.

Topological quantum computers are equivalent in computational power to other standard models of quantum computation, in particular to the quantum circuit model and to the quantum Turing machine model

Top Companies in the Global Topological Quantum Computing Market: Microsoft(US), IBM(US), Google, D-Wave Systems, Airbus, Raytheon, Intel(US), Hewlett Packard, Alibaba Quantum Computing Laboratory, IonQ

Global Topological Quantum Computing Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segmentation by Types:

Software

Hardware

Service

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Civilian

Business

Environmental

National Security

Others

