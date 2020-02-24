Plastic Waste Management Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2026

The worldwide market for Plastic Waste Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 34900 million US$ in 2024, from 27100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research Trades study.

Plastic waste management is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.

This report focuses on the Plastic Waste Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The demand of plastics is huge and every year thousands of tones plastics is made, in turn much plastic waste would be generated and needs to be dealt with. Plastic Waste Management Market is aimed to reasonably deal with the plastic waste in order to protect the environment and save resources. Plastic Waste Management can help reduce the manufacturing cost of companies by recycling the materials. The treatment methods include landfill, recycle and incineration. Landfill is the main method adopted and about 44773 K MT was treated by landfill in 2016.

Plastic Waste Management companies include Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions and Covanta Holding. Veolia Environnement owns the biggest plastic waste treatment capacity and in 2016 Veolia Environnement dealt 1333 K MT plastic waste.

Plastic Waste Management Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions, Covanta Holding, Remondis, Parc, Kayama, Shirai, New COOP Tianbao, China Recyling Development, Luhai, Vanden, Fuhai Lantian, Shanghai Qihu

Plastic Waste Management Market Segment by Type, covers

Landfill

Recycle

Incineration

Plastic Waste Management Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned in this Plastic Waste Management Market Report. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2012 to 2018 and forecast data from 2019 to 2026.