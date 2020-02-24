Pharmaceutical Robots Market 2020 Quantitative Industry Analysis, Current and Future Trends

According to a new market research study titled ‘Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User’. The Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to reach US$ 344.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 110.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pharmaceutical robots market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002342/

The pharmaceutical robots market by product is segmented into collaborative robots and traditional robots. In 2018, the traditional robots segment held a largest market share of 75.5% of the pharmaceutical robots market, by product. The traditional robot segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to increase in the use of robots in dispensing, sorting, kit assembly, and light machine-tending as well as in more traditional applications associated with packaging and others. However, the collaborative robots segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 14.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Key factors driving the market are significant benefits offered by robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing, growing awareness of robotic systems in manufacturing process, increasing investments in pharmaceutical research and development. In addition, the growth opportunities in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPMD00002342/

Some of the prominent players operating in pharmaceutical robots market are, ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Universal Robots, Marchesini Group S.p.A., DENSO CORPORATION, FANUC CORPORATION, Epson India Pvt Ltd., SHIBUYA CORPORATION, TRANSCRIPTIC INC. among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, In September 2018, ABB launched its most compact and lightweight 6-axis robot ever. The new IRB 1100 enhances the industry’s most comprehensive offering for fast, accurate small parts assembly solutions.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By Product

Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

Traditional Robots Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Delta Robots Cartesian Robots Others Robots



Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By Application

Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Laboratory Applications

Picking and Packaging

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002342/

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the pharmaceutical robots market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global pharmaceutical robots market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]