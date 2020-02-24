Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook

Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Key Players in this Market are: Amkor Technology, Deca Technologies, Lam Research Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Siliconware Precision Industries, SPTS Technologies, STATS ChipPAC, Samsung, TSMC.

The company has also introduced a breakthrough technology using Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FO-PLP) in its latest smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Dealing with the dimensions and footprint constraints of the watch world, Samsung has managed to bring together an APE and a Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in the same package in System-in-Package (SiP)-PoP configuration

Request for Sample:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01301806232/global-fan-out-panel-level-packaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026/inquiry?Mode=52

The Fan-out Packaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18% during the forecasted period 2020 to 2025

This report segments the Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market on the basis of Types are:

System-in-package (SiP)

Heterogeneous Integration

On the basis of Application, the Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market is segmented into:

Wireless Devices

Power Management Units

Radar Devices

Processing Units

Others

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape involves huge investment in Research and Development by major companies, like Samsung and TSMC. Parallelly, many IDMs are pushing for Fan-Out development and embedding of their dies through R&D and small series in collaboration with OSATs.

Sept 2019 – Innolux Corp confirmed on developing fan-out panel-level packaging (FOPLP) for semiconductors along with the Industrial Technology Research Institute.

Aug 2019 – Deca Technologies, a wafer-level electronic interconnect solutions provider to the semiconductor industry, ammounced that its M-Series fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) was adopted by Qualcomm for power management integrated circuit (PMIC) devices in Samsung’s flagship S10 handset, along with the Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 handsets

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging in these regions, from 2020 to 2026(Forecast).

Taiwan houses some of the major semiconductor manufacturing companies which are fueling the demand for advanced semiconductor packaging especially in PLPs. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), Asia-Pacific generates more than 50% revenue for global semiconductor sales, this in turn, is providing Taiwanese vendors with an opportunity to supply FOWLP for increased semiconductor applications

Avail Exclusive Discount on This Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01301806232/global-fan-out-panel-level-packaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026/discount?mode=52

Time to Market is a major consideration for PLP as most of the players in the market are still in their R&D phase for PLP, for instance, in September 2018, Powertech Technology Inc, is investing in panel-based fan-out technology and has a five-year TWD 50 billion (USD 1.6 billion) investment plan for the technology, began since 2017 and is expected to ramp up production by the later half of 2020.

What is covered in the Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging market research report 2020-2026?

Industrial overview, Drivers and Trends in the Global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Market.

The market segmentation based on product types, applications and major players by regions.

Industry growth opportunities and competitive landscape of the market during the forecast period.

Deep analysis of challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations up to 2026.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:-

What are some of the most favorable, high-growth prospects for the global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging market?

What are the major factors impacting market prospects? What are the driving factors, restraints, and challenges in this Fan-out Panel-level Packaging market?

What are the evolving trends in this Fan-out Panel-level Packaging market and the reasons behind their emergence?

What are some of the changing customer demands in the Fan-out Panel-level Packaging Industry market?

What are the new growth prospects in the Fan-out Panel-level Packaging market and which competitors are showing prominent results in these prospects?

Who are the leading pioneers in this Fan-out Panel-level Packaging market? What tactical initiatives are being taken by major companies for growth?

Browse this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01301806232/global-fan-out-panel-level-packaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?Mode=52

Finally, the Fan-out Panel-level Packaging market report offers a complete and detailed study of global Fan-out Panel-level Packaging market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, Investment Return analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, Market Insights Reports will provide customization as per specific demands.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]