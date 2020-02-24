District Cooling Market Trend Expected to Guide by 2027: Focusing Top Key Players – ADC ENERGY SYSTEMS LLC, EMICOOL, EMPOWER

The District Cooling Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenues, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

District cooling is a modern, effective way of air conditioning buildings on campuses and cities. It involves a central chiller plant that produces chilled water, which is then circulated through insulated underground piping networks to multiple buildings. The use of a district cooling obviates the need for air conditioners and chillers in these buildings. The benefits of district cooling include substantial improvement in energy efficiency, reduction in maintenance and operations costs, and less consumption of workspace.

Top Key player Mentioned:-

ADC ENERGY SYSTEMS LLC

EMICOOL

EMPOWER

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

LOGSTOR A/S

RAMBOLL GROUP A/S

SHINRYO CORPORATION

SIEMENS AG

STELLAR ENERGY

TABREED

The reports cover key developments in the district cooling market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from district cooling market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for district cooling in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the district cooling market.

The global district cooling market is segmented on the basis of production technique and application. On the basis of production technique, the district cooling market is segmented into, free cooling, absorption cooling, and electric chiller. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, commercial, residential, and industrial.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the district cooling market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The ongoing trend of adopting sustainable and energy-efficient cooling systems is anticipated to foster the growth of the global district cooling market. District cooling systems have been known to have five to ten times more efficiency compared to traditional cooling systems. They can reduce energy consumption by 50%. Rapid urbanization, migration of people from villages and small towns to metropolitan cities and tier 1 cities, and increased spending on infrastructure have created a need for district cooling. The need for an effective space cooling system in offices, malls, industries, apartments, and houses is expected to propel the district cooling market in the forecast period. Significant investments in real estate projects and tourism in the GCC region have resulted in a high demand for district cooling in GCC countries. Despite the high initial cost, operators and owners favor the use of district cooling systems as they are energy efficient and have lower maintenance and operational costs.

The “Global District cooling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the district cooling market with detailed market segmentation by production technique, application, and geography. The global district cooling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading district cooling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

