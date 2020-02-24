Craft Beer Market Growing at a CAGR of 8% during forecast period 2020-2025, Focusing on top key players like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery

The global craft beer market was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2025. The rise in demand for different types of craft beers drives the growth of the global craft beer market. In past decade, there has been a surge in the worldwide consumption of beer. According to the Brewers Association, beer represents nearly 75% of the global market share of alcoholic beverages with India, China, the U.S., Brazil, Russia, Germany and Mexico being the key markets. When it comes to craft beer, Europe and North America are the dominant markets.

Key Players:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Erdinger Brewery, Lasco Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery and BAVARIA N.V

Millennials play an important role in driving the demand for the global craft beer market. There is an increase in the off-premise spending on beer due to the rise in pub and night life culture among millennials. Also, factors such as occasions, motivators and product preferences play an important role while buying and consuming craft beer. Smooth taste and different flavor are the major factors that drive the growth of the market among millennials.

The global craft beer market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, age group and region. By product type, the lager segment accounts for a higher value share due to the rise in demand for different types of traditional beers.

Trusted current state analysis tools, such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis are employed in the report to assess the Craft Beer market data to deploy a complete overview of the market. Furthermore, this report gives a complete review of the magnitude and application scope of the Craft Beer market around the world. A detailed overview of the purchasing criteria and difficulties confronted in the Craft Beer business sector is also elaborated in this report.

