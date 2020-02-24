Cement Additives Market Trend Expected to Guide by 2027: Focusing Top Key Players -AkzoNobel NV,BASF SEChina National Bluestar Group Company Limited

The Cement Additives Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Cement Additives Market production, supply, sales and market status.

Cement additives are chemical additives added to the cement mixture to optimize the cement properties and the cement grinding processes. They are responsible for improving cement properties such as mortar workability, strength development, durability, and powder flowability. They play an essential role in controlling, tailoring, and optimizing cement systems. Some of the most commonly employed cement additives in the cement industry include accelerators, dispersants, weighting agents, gas migration additives, retarders, fluid loss agents, suspension aids, and latexes.

The global cement additives market is segmented on the basis of type and function. On the basis of type, the cement additives market is segmented into, mineral additives, chemical additives, and fiber additives. On the basis of function, the market is bifurcated into, water reducers, coloring agents, retarding agents, chemical resistance, plasticizers, and others.

CEMENT MARKET PLAYERS

AkzoNobel NV

BASF SE

China National Bluestar Group Company Limited

HeidelbergCementet

Kao Corporation

Lanxess AG

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

USG Corporation

R. Grace and Company

The reports cover key developments in the cement additives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cement additives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cement additives in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cement additives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the cement additives market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

