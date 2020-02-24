Capnography Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2024

[93 Report Pages] This market research report identifies Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA., Philips Healthcare, Hill Rom, Inc., (Welch Allyn, Inc.), Nihon Kohden Corporation, Smiths Medical, Dia Medica, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Masimo, Nonin Medical, Inc., and Becton Dickenson and Company (CareFusion Corporation) as the key vendors operating in the global capnography devices market. This report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by product type (Devices and Disposables), end-users (Hospitals, ASC, and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global capnography devices market will grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2018–2024. One of the major drivers of the capnography devices market is the increase in the respiratory diseases is necessitating the development of respiratory monitoring device. The limitations of the usage of pulse oximetry to obtain the accurate status of the respiratory condition of the individual is also fueling the market. The provision of showing the current ventilation status of the device helps in providing real-time analysis of the condition, thus helps in providing better care to the patients. However, the presence of alternative respiratory monitoring devices such as gas analyzers and pulse oximetry are posing a threat to the market.

The traditional capnography devices have restrictions with portability and ease to use. The development of smaller capnography devices has addressed these issues and increased the demand for the technology. The recently launched microstream capnographs have numerous benefits when compared to the traditional devices.

According to the capnography devices market analysis, in 2017, North America accounts for the largest share of the capnography devices market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. More than 40% of the market is occupied by North America, with the US being the major contributor to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

Masimo Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc, Smith Medicals and Hill Rom, Inc (Welch Allyn) are the players dominating the market. These players are integrating strategies to increase their market share by product launches, expansion in the geographical presence, merger & acquisitions and collaborative agreements. In June 2017, Medtronic started an international study to assess the risk of on opioid induced respiratory depression (OIRD), a preventable form of respiratory condition. The company claims that this is the first study to evaluate the clinical and economic aids resulting from the use of pulse oximetry and capnography. This helps the respiratory specialists in understanding the real incidents of respiratory compromise and other unmet needs.

Capnography Market by Product

Devices

Disposables

The disposables market is fastest growing as each disposable last for an average of only two days. However, reusable disposable is being used in many hospitals and other clinics, but the risk of infection remains high. According to the CDC annually around 1.7 million people are getting infected by using these reusable consumables in the US, out of which approximately 99,000 lose their lives.

Capnography Market by End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

In 2017, the hospitals dominated the market due to the good reimbursement facilities and availability of skilled professionals.

Benefits

The report provides detailed information about the usage and adoption of capnography devices in various regions. With that, key stakeholders can find out the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives toward the product adoption in the upcoming years, along with the details of commercial products available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to have an impact on market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals. The report will help companies interested or established in this market to analyze the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the global capnography devices market.