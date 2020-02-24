Biofuel Additives Market 2020 Global Production and Demand Analysis: Afton Chemical, Biofuel Systems Group Ltd, Chemiphase Ltd

The Insight partners has announced the addition of the Biofuel Additives Market 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Functions, Size, Trends, Share, Technology, Status and Opportunities, Application report to their offering.

Biofuels additives are specialty chemicals that are used to enhance biofuel properties, improve engine performance, and reduce brake specific fuel consumption (BSFC). They play a crucial role in meeting international fuel standards. Biofuel additives such as ethanol, diethyl ether, n-butanol, and methanol are commonly used as biodiesel additives due to their high oxygen content. Biofuel additives in biodiesel blends have been found to improve combustion characteristics and combustion stability. The addition of anti-oxidant additives has also been responsible for the reduction in NOX emissions.

Biofuel additives play an important role in addressing several problems associated with the use of biofuels in IC engines such as low oxidation stability, high foaming tendency, and corrosion. The rising use of biofuels and additives in the automotive, marine, aviation, and energy and power sector is expected to propel the biofuel additives market in the forecast period. The growing awareness about the impact of fossil fuel on the planet is anticipated to drive the demand for biofuels. The gradual transition of the automobile sector to green mobility is expected to drive the demand for biofuels in the future. The rising demand for biofuels is expected to create significant opportunities for biofuel additive industries. As countries dependent on oil import strive to become more self-sufficient by promoting the use of renewable energy sources such as biodiesels and ethanol, the demand for biofuel additives is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

The global biofuel additives market is segmented on the basis of material, type, and end-user industry. On the basis of material, the biofuel additives market is segmented into, polyester, ethylene vinyl acetate, polyolefin, polyamide, polycarbonate, fluoropolymers, and others. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into, barrier films, safety & security films, decorative films, microporous films, and others. Based on end-user industry, the global biofuel additives market is segmented into, packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace, construction, and others.

