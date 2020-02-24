Automated Fare Collection System Market Segmentation, Growth Overview, Future Demand and Forecast to 2022

Automated fare collection system is a contactless, end-to-end result for collecting fare payment, replacing traditional ticketing system with automated ticketing and fare collection systems. It comprises automatic gate machines, ticket vending machines, recharging terminals, and ticket checking machines. This system enables efficiency in fare collection, improves the overall transaction rate, and saves extensive amount of time, thereby minimizing waiting time in queues and searching for cash to buy tickets. In addition, it is the easiest method for revenue collection. It offers travelers to carry one card for use on all transit modes.

An automated fare collection system has various software enabled features including Oracle, Sybase support, support multitier architecture, and XML web services. Fare collection technology platforms such as Smart cards, NFC and OCR systems ensures full interoperability and independence of service providers. Factors such as increase in demand for smartphones, enhanced efficiency, reduced frauds, flexible fare plans, and enhanced security system strengthen the growth of this market.

Key Players:

Advanced Card Systems Ltd., Atos SE, Cubic Transportation Systems, LG CNS, NXP Semiconductors, Omron Corporation, Samsung SDS, Scheidt & Bachmann, LECIP Group and Thales Group

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Automated Fare Collection System market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Automated Fare Collection System market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

The market is segmented on the basis of component, application, technology platform, and geography. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into hardware and software. Application wise, it is segmented into bus, toll, car rental, and train. Besides these, on the basis of technology platform, the market is divided into smart cards, near field communications, optical character recognition, and others (magnetic strips and bar codes). Smart cards generated maximum revenue in 2015 and would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

