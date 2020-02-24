Air Quality Control Systems Market projected to reach $144,091.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%

The global air quality control systems market was valued at $94,697.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $144,091.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. Air quality is a vital aspect that needs to be conserved for both indoors and outdoors. The contaminated and harmful pollutants can result in adverse health effects. The industries such as cement manufacturing, chemical processing, power generation, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, energy, oil and gas, agriculture and others, produce pollutants that require air quality control systems to control emission of gaseous pollutants in the atmosphere.

Key Players:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., ELEX AG, GE Power, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, HAMON Group, MANN+HUMMEL Intern. GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd (MHPS), Thermax Ltd.

The key factor that drives the growth of global air quality control systems market is the demand for air filtration systems from the increasing medical and pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, surge in awareness about the effects of air pollution on health and well-being of the population is propelling the demand for air quality control systems. Moreover, rules and regulations such as the Environmental Protection Law and the Vehicle Air Pollution Control Act, imposed by several governments for controlling emission & air pollution for environment protection are projected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market. On the contrary, the high initial investments and operating costs of the systems are anticipated to restrain the market

The global air quality control systems market is segmented based on product, application, end-user industry, pollutant type and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into indoor and ambient. The ambient segment is anticipated to dominate the global air quality control systems market throughout the study period. The applications covered in the market include tunnels, air terminals, underground garages, public transportation systems, air pollution control, automobile and others. The air pollution control segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

