Affective Computing Market [ PDF ] To Witness Significant Growth By 2020-2025 with- IBM, Microsoft, Eyesight Technologies, Affectiva, NuraLogix, gestigon GmbH

Affective Computing Market overview:

The market study on the Global Affective Computing market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2025 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Affective computing (also known as artificial emotional intelligence, or emotion AI) is the study and development of systems and devices that can recognize, interpret, process, and simulate human affects. It is an interdisciplinary field spanning computer science, psychology, and cognitive science. While the origins of the field may be traced as far back as to early philosophical inquiries into emotion (“affect” is, basically, a synonym for “emotion.”), the more modern branch of computer science originated with Rosalind Picard’s 1995 paper on affective computing. A motivation for the research is the ability to simulate empathy. The machine should interpret the emotional state of humans and adapt its behavior to them, giving an appropriate response for those emotions.

Affective Computing Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: IBM, Microsoft, Eyesight Technologies, Affectiva, NuraLogix, gestigon GmbH , Crowd Emotion, Beyond Verbal, nViso, Cogito Corporation, Kairos

The significant type of coverage on the market effective Computing are –

Touch-Based, Touchless

Market segment by application, covers –

Market Research, Healthcare, Media & Advertisement, Automotive

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this Affective Computing market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of Affective Computing market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

Competitive market share:

One of the main factors driving growth in the global market Affective Computing is the growth of the automotive industry. Strict government regulations on vehicle safety and fuel economy, in order to increase the vehicle’s feasibility and reduce its curb weight, should also stimulate market growth. In addition, competition between car manufacturers is intensifying, due to the large sales volumes with the collaboration of legislative bodies and public sectors, to make public transport cleaner and greener. As a result, automakers are increasing their geographic presence and product offerings to compete intensely and attract maximum sales.

