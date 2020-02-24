Adventure Tourism Market is projected to reach $1,335,738 million and registering a CAGR of 17.4 % by 2023

Adventure tourism is defined as travelling outside a person’s regular environment. Adventure travel may involve various adventurous activities such as caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, hunting, rafting, and others. Tourism is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, while adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Adventure Tourism market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Adventure Tourism market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Key Players:

Austin Adventures, Inc., G Adventures Inc., Mountain Travel Sobek, TUI Ag., ROW Adventures, REI Adventures, InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc., Intrepid Group Limited, Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc, Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.

The global adventure tourism market was valued at $444,850 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,335,738 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.4 % from 2017 to 2023. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the growth for adventure tourism market.

Following key questions are answered through this report:

What are the restraining factors in front of the businesses?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the recent trends in the global market?

What are the global opportunities for getting new clients rapidly?

What are the key regions for expanding the market globally?

What are the threats and challenges in front of the businesses?

Who are the key players in the global Adventure Tourism Market?

The market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of travelers, age group, sales channel, and geography. By type, the market has been classified into hard, soft, and others. By activity, the market has been divided into land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. By type of travelers, the market has been segmented into solo, friends/group, couple, and family. By age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30-41 years, 42-49 years, and 50 years & above. The sales channel segment includes travel agent and direct. Based on geography, the global adventure tourism market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Adventure Tourism Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Adventure Tourism Market Segmentation

7 Adventure Tourism Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

