23.6% CAGR Growth to be achieved by Cold Chain Logistics market and Know its Top Companies like AGRO Merchants Group, Bring Logistics UK Ltd., Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd and others

The UK cold chain logistics market size was valued at $4.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2026. The meat, fish and sea food segment accounted for the highest share in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.

Adoption of cold chain logistics plays a crucial role in avoiding the wastage of the temperature sensitive goods and commodities, providing lucrative prices to the farmers. In the pharmaceutical industry, cold chain logistics solutions increase the effectiveness of drugs throughout the supply chain to end user. The UK cold chain logistics market trends are anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00021287

Key Players:

AGRO Merchants Group, Bring Logistics UK Ltd., Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd., Ice Co Storage & Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NewCold, Nichirei Logistics Group Incs

Factors such as increase in number of refrigerated warehouses and development of the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of the UK cold chain logistics market. However, factors such as lack of standardization pertaining to operating procedures, security, temperature, pest control and others and high operational cost restrains the market growth. On the contrary, availability of RFID technologies for cold chain applications and adoption of automated software for cold chain logistics are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunity for the market players

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00021287

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario.

For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

It offers a regional analysis of Cold Chain Logistics Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Cold Chain Logistics Market.

Get Complete [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/reports-amr/uk-cold-chain-logistics-market

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation

7 Cold Chain Logistics Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.