New Study on Fungicides Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 24.5 Billion by 2025”

According to Market Study Report, Fungicides Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Fungicides Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Fungicides Market.

The Global Fungicides Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 18.7 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 24.5 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.6%. This report spread across 226 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 108 Tables and 55 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Fungicides market include are BASF SE (Germany),Bayer AG (Germany),Corteva, Inc. (US),Syngenta AG (Switzerland),FMC Corporation (US),UPL Ltd. (India),Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan),Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (Japan),Isagro S.p.A (Italy),Nufarm (Australia),ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel),Nissan Chemical Corporation (Japan),Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (US),Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands),Bioworks, Inc. (US),STK Bio-ag Technologies (Israel),Verdesian Life Sciences (US),Seipasa S.A. (Spain),Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan),Nutrichem (China).

“The biological segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Biological fungicides or biofungicides comprise beneficial microorganisms that are used to control fungal diseases. Many of these beneficial microorganisms are naturally found in the soil. Biofungicides are mostly used before the occurrence of disease. Their efficiency increases if used in combination with good agricultural practices. Most biological fungicides are labeled for use on edible crops, such as herbs and vegetables.

“The cereals & grains segment is projected account for the largest market during the forecast period.”

By crop type, the fungicides market is segmented as cereals & grains, oil seeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types. The dominance of the cereals & grains segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of fungicides for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries. In addition, due to the increasing demand for crops, such as corn, wheat, rice, and sorghum, across various industries, the consumption of crop protection chemicals is projected to increase for improving the yield of these cereals.

Research Coverage:

This report segments the fungicides market, on the basis of type, crop type, mode of action, form, mode of application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the fungicides market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.