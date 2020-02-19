Marine Actuators and Valves Market 2020 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Marine Actuators and Valves Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Marine Actuators and Valves Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Marine Actuators and Valves Market.

The global marine actuator and valves market size is projected to grow from USD 3.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2025.The marine valves market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025. The marine actuators market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6%. This report spread across 233 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 142 Tables and 48 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Marine Actuators and Valves Market:

Moog (US)

Honeywell (US)

Rotork (UK)

Emerson (US)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Woodward (US)

Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

Schlumberger (US)

KITZ Corporation (Japan)

Based on the application, the market is segmented intofuel and propulsion system, portable water system, ballast and bilge system, fire fighting system, heat, ventilation andair conditioning (HVAC) systems,refrigeration system, and others. The heat, ventilation, andair conditioning (HVAC) systems segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast perioddue to the increasing shipbuilding activities in the commercial and defense sector.

Based on the marine actuator type, the rotary actuator segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the marine actuators market in 2019.The rotary marine actuator typesincludequarter-turn and mulit-turn marine actuators. These marine actuators are used on different marine vessels such as containers, bulk carriers, container vessels, and naval vessels, among others.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the majority of the global marine actuators and valves market share in 2019.”

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global marine actuators and valves marketin 2019.China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, are considered for market analysis in the Asia Pacific region.Major shipbuilding companies headquartered in Chinaand South Korea include China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Samsung Heavy Industries, and Guangzhou Shipyard International.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

By Designation: CLevel Executives–35%; Directors–25%;and Others–40%

By Region: North America–45%; Europe–20%; AsiaPacific–30%;and Middle East & Africa, and South America–5%

Reason to access this report:

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall marine actuator and valves market and its segments. This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, wherein Marine actuator and valves are used. This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.