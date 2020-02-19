Magnetic Separator Market 2020 – Current Trends Competitive Landscape, Share, Segments, New Technology, Types, Size, Cost, Outlook 2025

According to Market Study Report, Magnetic Separator Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Magnetic Separator Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Magnetic Separator Market.

The Global Magnetic Separator market is expected to grow from US$ 725 Million in 2020 to US$ 928 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1%. One of the major driving factors for the magnetic separator market is the increase in recycling rates across the world. This report spread across 168 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 108 Tables and 42 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Magnetic Separator Market:

“Based on standalone magnet type, magnetic separator market for magnetic pulleys to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The magnetic separator market for magnetic pulleys is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Magnetic pulleys are used as head pulleys for conveyor belts. These pulleys can be built into an existing conveyor belt system as a head. With the increase in the application areas of magnetic separators, companies are developing new ways to use magnetic pulleys for efficient separation in industries such as mining and recycling.

“Based on industry, recycling industry to hold significant share from 2020 to 2025”

Magnetic separators are used for various processes in the recycling industry, such as glass recycling, scrap material recycling, PET flakes recycling, plastic recycling, rubber recycling, municipal solid waste recycling, and e-waste recycling. Owing to an increase in the waste produced by countries across the world, the need for recycling is ever increasing.

Competitive Landscape of Magnetic Separator Market:

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global magnetic separator market by type,magnet type,material type, cleaning type, industry,and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the magnetic separator market and forecasts the same until 2025. Also, the report consists of the market ranking analysis of the key players operating in the magnetic separator market.