Modular Data Center Market Recent Innovations, Applications and Growth Analysis Till 2026

The modular data center market was valued at USD 7.995Êbillion in 2019. The modular data center solution units facilitate the physical build of IT infrastructure. The modular approach can be focused on the data center level or at a more granular level. For instance, more granular approaches can go down to the rack level. As the market for x86-based servers, storage, and network equipment has grown, end users across a broad spectrum of vertical markets have been exploring ways to find more effective methods of installing and managing data center equipment.

Some of the key players covered in this report are IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell EMC, HPE Company, Cisco System Inc., Vertiv Group Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG, Instant Data Centers LLC, Flexenclosure AB, Colt Group SA, Bladeroom Group Ltd.

Scope of the Report

Modular data center solutions represent one approach that is designed to enhance installation and management efficiencies of data center hardware infrastructure. For instance, a brick-and-mortar data center facility typically takes 18 months of planning and implementation to make it serviceable. Modular solutions can reduce the time that it takes to bring a functional data center online to weeks.

Competitive Landscape:

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe and other have been studied at length based on various parameters of businesses such as type, size, application, and end-users. The Global Modular Data Center Market is presented for niche reading. The report presents portfolios of different strategies and the best practices governing businesses. Some applicable sales methodologies have been included in this research report,that could influence business output.

