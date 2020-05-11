Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market 2019-2025 : 3GTMS, Flow AG, ABB, Advantech

The latest report titled “Global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Research Report 2019-2025” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 34.56 Bn by 2025, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Market Key Players:

3GTMS, Flow AG, ABB, Advantech, Digital Logistics Group, Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, Kintetsu World Express, LOGITECH Corporation, Mindtree, Oracle Corporation, PartnerTech, SAP SE, Syntel, Tech Mahindra Limited.

IT and digital transformation has optimized operations of the maritime cargo industry and increased the business of companies. It allows the market to grow with an organized vision by the incorporation of business potential with networking. Transporters are fitting IT systems in the digital transformation of maritime cargo, to gradually augment their business and stand in this digitally-competitive world.

Segmentation:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Market segment by Application, split into

Ports & Terminals

Maritime Freight Forwarders

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America held the XX% share of the digital transformation of maritime freight market in 2018 due to presence of key players in the region and developed economies. Asia Pacific is expected to remain the fastest growth rate in the digital transformation of maritime freight market over the forecast period. China and India are the major contributors in the regional market with rapid advancements in technology, and integrating them with shipping companies. Furthermore, Asia Pacific has the largest population base in the world, and this has resulted in the increased demand for products. Specifically in this Asia Pacific, the high implementation rate of digitization in maritime freight for optimally and effectively manages such high volumes of data associated with ships and vessels, quantity to be traded, and several ports.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

