Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Recent Technology Analysis 2020-2026

The Artificial Intelligence In Life Sciences Market was valued at USD 1092.44 million in 2019Êand is expected to reach USD 3445.60 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period 2020Ê- 2025. Although artificial intelligence has been in the market in the late 1950s, the technology has become commercially accessible in the past few years. The primary reason for this accelerated growth in recent years is the massive availability of data in the life sciences sector.

Some of the key players covered in this report are IBM Corporation, NuMedii Inc., Atomwise Inc, Lifegraph, Cyrcadia Health Inc., Numerate Inc., Sensely Inc., Sophia Genetics SA, Insilico Medicine Inc., Enlitic Inc., APIXIO Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Lifegraph Limited, twoXAR Inc., AiCure LLC

Scope of the Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a highly data-driven technology. In the life sciences sector, it is generally employed to make meaningful relations from loosely coupled data. With the advent of the third wave of AI, it is estimated that advanced AI solutions in the current market scenario can learn and evolve as they are being used.

Competitive Landscape:

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe and other have been studied at length based on various parameters of businesses such as type, size, application, and end-users.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market

– Changing market dynamics of the Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market industry

– In-depth segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

