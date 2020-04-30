Endosulfan Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis During 2017-2025

Global Endosulfan Market: Snapshot

Endosulfan Market: Overview

Endosulfan is a manmade pesticide that belongs to the organchlorine group of pesticides. Endosulfan is placed under the cyclodiene subgroup. It was introduced in 1950, which later emerged as a leading chemical that was used against a wide range of insects in agriculture and associated sectors. It is also known as off-patent insecticide, which is phased out globally. As a DDT-era insecticide, it is present in all living organisms such as animals and humans, and can be found in the environment as well.

Half of the population, mostly comprising of young children are exposed to larger doses of endosulfan through environment or food. Endosulfan is sold as a blend of two different forms of same chemicals known as alpha and beta endosulfan. It differs from cream to brown crystalline solid or may appear as flakes. It has turpentine like odor and is combustible. Apart from its use in the agriculture sector, it is also used as a wood preservative. Endosulfan is used for controlling the insects that strive on various food crops including tea, grains, vegetables, and fruits among others. It is also used on non-food crops such as cotton and tobacco. It is used against a wide range of insects including beetles, leaf hoppers, Colorado beetle, caterpillars among others.

Endosulfan Market: Trends and Prospects

Endosulfan was introduced in the era when environmental knowledge and awareness was low, and there were no national regulatory laws pertaining to its toxic nature. Recently, this chemical has been detected as a poisonous pesticide in many countries.

It is often sprayed on crops with the help of sprayers. It is readily soluble in chloroform, kerosene, xylene, and most organic solvents, but slightly soluble in water. Growing demand from the agriculture sector is the major factor driving the global endosulfan market. Increasing demand from the wood industry is also expected to boost demand for endosulfan in the near future.

Acute and chronic health effects of endosulfan has hampered the growth of the global endosulfan market. Endosulfan affects the central nervous system, leading to overstimulation and wide range of health issues. Acute symptoms of endosulfan include nausea, headache, vomiting, unconsciousness and death in extreme conditions. Studies have declared that, over exposure to endosulfan may lead to increased risk of autism, birth defects in male, and delayed puberty in boys. These factors have banned the manufacturing and usage of endosulfan under the Stockholm Convention in April 2011. This ban has been effective from mid-2012 in major regions such as U.S., Europe, and the Middle East among others. Asia Pacific is the only region which manufactures and uses endosulfan on a large scale.

Endosulfan Market: Key Segments

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are the key segments for the global endosulfan market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of endosulfan due to the growing demand from the agriculture sector in the region. North America and Europe are expected to show very less growth and demand due to the prohibited use and manufacture of endosulfan.

Endosulfan Market: Key Market Players

The key players of the global endosulfan market include Coromandel Fertilisers, Excel Cro Care Ltd, Hindusthan Insecticide Ltd and Indichem among others.

