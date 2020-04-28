Thermal Imaging Market Global 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global Thermal Imaging Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Thermal Imaging Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. This report spread across 188 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 121 Tables and 54 figures is now available in this research.

The Global Thermal Imaging Market is estimated to grow from USD 3.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.6 Billion by 2025; at a CAGR of 6.2%. Top Companies profiled in the Thermal Imaging Market include are FLIR Systems, Inc. (Oregon, US),Fluke Corporation (Washington, US),Leonardo S.p.A. (Rome, Italy),L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (Florida, US),United Technologies (Connecticut, US),Axis Communications AB (Lund, Sweden),BAE Systems (UK),Opgal (Israel),Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Lenzkirch, Germany),Xenics (Belgium) and Others.

“Uncooled technology segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Among technology, the market for uncooled technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Thermal products based on uncooled technology are widely used in different verticals such as aerospace & defense, industrial, commercial, residential, and others due to their ability to work in all weather conditions. Also, they cost low and are less subjected to restrictions compared to cooled thermal products. Moreover, they have long operation life as well as require less maintenance.

“Market for SWIR wavelength is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Among wavelengths, the market for SWIR wavelength is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its ability to serve numerous applications such as high-temperature thermographs, moisture detection, spectroscopy, security and surveillance, semiconductor inspection, and scientific research.

“Monitoring and inspection application of thermal imaging is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Monitoring and inspection application of the thermal imaging is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of thermal imaging cameras for a thermal audit of machines and equipment in the manufacturing industry. This helps to avoid operational shutdown and aid companies to save money by detecting the fault at the infancy stage. Moreover, the thermal audit does not cause any damage to the machines and equipment.

“Healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The market for healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of thermograph due to their several benefits, such as instant detection of injuries or blockages with high definition image quality and low cost. Moreover, thermal imaging solutions are a reliable tool for medical assessment and diagnosis of various illnesses and diseases such as fever, headache, allergy, and different types of cancer in humans and animals.

Competitive Landscape of Thermal Imaging Market:

Research Coverage:

This report offers detailed insights into the thermal imaging market based on technology, wavelength, product type, application, vertical, and region. Based on technology, the thermal imaging market has been segmented into uncooled and cooled. Based on wavelength, the market has been divided into long-wave infrared (LWIR), mid-wave infrared (MWIR), and short-wave infrared (SWIR). Based on product type, the thermal imaging market is segmented into thermal cameras, scopes, and modules.