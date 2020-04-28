Secure Web Gateway Market Global 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2024

According to Market Study Report, Secure Web Gateway Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Secure Web Gateway Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Secure Web Gateway Market.This report spread across 159 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 128 Tables and 34 figures is now available in this research.

The Global Secure Web Gateway Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 10.9 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2019 to 2024. Top Companies profiled in the Secure Web Gateway Market include are NortonLifeLock(US), Zscaler(US), Cisco(US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Sophos Group PLC(UK), Forcepoint(US), Trend Micro Incorporated(Japan) and Others.

“Among solutions, the data protection segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the SWG market during the forecast period”

Data protection includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP), file type controls, and application control. DLP is a comprehensive data security software that ensures information loss prevention when the data is at the endpoint, network traffic, or stored in a data server. The SWG solutions implement DLP related policies to minimize and control the transaction of critical information. It also protects corporate intellectual property from external individuals and users who should not have authorized access to corporate data.

“Among components, the services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Services enable enterprises to implement solutions without purchasing them. The cost associated with buying SWG solutions and implementing them on-premises is higher. Hence, large enterprises as well as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are moving toward adopting services, especially cloud-based services. This, in turn, leads to a higher adoption of SWG services as compared to software tools utilized in the market.

