GPIO Expanders Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast by 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A GPIO expander is an element that provides a designer with the ability to implement extra inputs and outputs on a microprocessor and microcontroller system. The GPIO expanders have advanced drive capability than the I/O on a microprocessor and microcontroller system. This lets them drive devices with a higher load, such as LEDs. Furthermore, GPIO expanders have an effectual Data Bus interface to reduce the I/O requirement. The GPIO expanders also allow the I/O to be located on a system in an altered location from the processor, thus improving signal integrity.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing demand for smartphones and other mobile devices is the major factor driving the growth of the GPIO expanders market. Moreover, consumer necessities for temperature assessment in coffee machines and room temperature control are expected to boost the demand for GPIO expanders. Increasing demand for low-voltage compatibility is generating new opportunities for manufacturers in the GPIO expanders market. The quick growth in the electronic devices industry is another factor driving the growth of the GPIO expanders market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global GPIO Expanders Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the GPIO expanders market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of GPIO expanders market with detailed market segmentation by product, applications. The global GPIO expanders market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GPIO expanders market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the GPIO expanders market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global GPIO expanders market is segmented on the basis of product, applications. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as totem pole GPIO, quasi-bidirectional GPIO, LED PWM open-drain GPIO. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as cell phones, home appliances, cameras and video equipment, portable game devices, laptops and pcs, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global GPIO expanders market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The GPIO expanders market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting GPIO expanders market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the GPIO expanders market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the GPIO expanders market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from GPIO expanders market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for GPIO expanders market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the GPIO expanders market.

The report also includes the profiles of key GPIO expanders market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated

MaxLinear

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor (Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC)

Semtech Corp.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the GPIO Expanders Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the GPIO Expanders Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of GPIO Expanders Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global GPIO Expanders Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

