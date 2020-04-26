Online Doctor Consultation Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape – EVaidya Pvt. Ltd, JustDoc, Eclinic247, TelaDoc
Global Online Doctor Consultation Market is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the global Online Doctor Consultation market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Online Doctor Consultation market all told its geographical and merchandise segments
Request for Sample of This Report
https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07241368728/global-online-doctor-consultation-industry-market-research-report/inquiry?Source=mw&mode=52
MARKET OVERVIEW
Online doctor consultation or technology-enabled care offers telehealth, telemedicine, telecare, mHealth, and digital health care services. According to the health consumer survey, 2017, by Accenture, 70% of all the consumers are willing to experience health care services virtually, apart from this only 20% have experienced virtual healthcare. Currently, consumers expectations for the convenient healthcare system is evolving while the healthcare industry is continuously striving to meet people’s needs through technological aid. This is attributed due to rising penetration of smart devices like smartphone, laptop, and tablets and individual’s inclination towards using healthcare applications. Digital technology is rapidly growing, and its cost is plunging
However, rising cost of healthcare services and its growing demand are challenging health economies across the world. There is a pertinent need to adopt technology to meet these challenges, but the healthcare sector continues to lag other industries in using technology
Top Companies are Babylon Health, DocsApp, Eclinic247, TelaDoc, LiveHealth Online, JustDoc, Healnt Technologies, Practo, Medisurge Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CallHealth, VSee, EVaidya Pvt. Ltd, Lybrate
Online Doctor Consultation Breakdown Data by Type
Health education
Medical information enquiries
Online disease counseling
Teleconsultation
Teletherapy and rehabilitation
Others
Online Doctor Consultation Breakdown Data by Application
Cardiology
Dermatology
Neurology
Gynaecology
Trauma care
Ophthalmology
Orthopaedics
Psychiatry
Pathology
General surgery
General consultation
Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Online Doctor Consultation Market in these regions, from forecast, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa
North America is likely to lead the global online doctor consultation market as it is already a common practice to consult the doctor via video. According to the America Hospital Association, 65 percent of the U.S. hospitals connected with patients and consulting practitioners using video and other technology. Video consultation through a computer, tablet, or smartphone has a higher appeal among consumers. For instance, according to a survey conducted in 2015 by American Well Telemedicine Consumer, 64% of Americans were willing to have a video visit with their doctor.internet penetration in the Middle East is more than 65%.
(SPECIAL OFFER GET UPTO 20% DISCOUNT ON THIS REPORT)
Get discount on this report
https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07241368728/global-online-doctor-consultation-industry-market-research-report/discount?Source=mw&mode=52
Access of Online Doctor Consultation Market report
- Complete assessment of opportunities and risk factors involved in the growth of Online Doctor Consultation market. Additionally, major events and innovations in Online Doctor Consultation market report
- Study of business strategies of prominent players
- Study of growth plot of Online Doctor Consultation market during the forecast period
- Pin-point analysis of drivers and restraints for the market
- Technological advancements and changing trends striking Online Doctor Consultation market.
The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information and analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Online Doctor Consultation development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered
The Online Doctor Consultation research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Online Doctor Consultation market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Online Doctor Consultation market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature
Table of Contents
Global Online Doctor Consultation Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Online Doctor Consultation Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Online Doctor Consultation Market Forecast
Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).
Purchase This Report:
https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07241368728?mode=su?Source=mw&mode=52
Contact Us:
Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports
Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687
[email protected] |[email protected]